South Carolina leaders react to Barrett’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF/AP) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, just a little after 8 p.m. Monday.
The vote was 52-48 in a deeply divided Senate.
RELATED COVERAGE | Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote
Less than two hours later, 48-year-old Barrett was sworn-in at the White House to her lifetime appointment and became the 115th justice to the nation’s highest court.
Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett before a crowd of about 200. Barrett will be able to participate in the court after taking the judicial oath administered by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony at the court Tuesday.
Barrett replaces Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died in September after her battle with cancer.
Since Barrett’s confirmation, South Carolina leaders have been weighing in on the controversial confirmation that was quickly pushed through by Senate Republicans while Senate Democrats battled to delay it.
Below are the reactions from South Carolina leaders on the confirmation:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.