Sheriff’s office: 1 dead after multiple people shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died after a shooting that left multiple people hurt in Dillon County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called just after midnight to Bunker Hill Road where they said several people were shot.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
The shooting is being treated as a homicide investigation.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case. They are being assisted by the Dillon and Latta police departments.
