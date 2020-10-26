Portion of Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island closed as crews work multi-vehicle crash

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to clear a crash in Pawleys Island that injured two people Monday morning.
According to information from Midway Fire Rescue, the southbound lanes of Ocean Highway will be closed for “sometime” for cleanup operations.
Photos posted to the department’s Twitter feed indicate the wreck involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer.
First responders said there were minor injuries in this collision.
Motorists are advised that Kings River Road is their alternative route.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.