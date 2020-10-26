Myrtle Beach staff to plant dozens of trees in downtown area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Employees with the city of Myrtle Beach are working to make the area more appealing.
According to information from the city, parks division staff will plant 52 trees near and around the Myrtle Beach Train Depot and along Broadway Street. The work is set to start Tuesday morning.
City officials said this is all thanks to a $9,475 grant from TD Bank as part of its TD Tree Days, a community-based program created by the bank in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.
Indigenous trees to be planted include live oaks, sabal palmettoes, wax myrtles and two varieties of magnolias, according to the city.
