Marion police warn parents of drugs that look like Sweet Tarts candy

Marion police warn parents of drugs that look like Sweet Tarts candy
Marion police are warning parents after they took hundreds of ecstasy pills off the street that looked like candy. (Source: Marion Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | October 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 4:59 PM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – With Halloween just days away, Marion police have a warning for parents after they took hundreds of pills off the streets.

Police posted a picture on their Facebook page showing cocaine, marijuana and 205 ecstasy pills.

The police department warned parents that the ecstasy pills resembled Sweet Tart candies.

“It takes a village to also protect our children,” the police department posted.

Parents are urged to check their children’s candy before it’s consumed.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.