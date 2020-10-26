Marion police warn parents of drugs that look like Sweet Tarts candy

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – With Halloween just days away, Marion police have a warning for parents after they took hundreds of pills off the streets.
Police posted a picture on their Facebook page showing cocaine, marijuana and 205 ecstasy pills.
The police department warned parents that the ecstasy pills resembled Sweet Tart candies.
“It takes a village to also protect our children,” the police department posted.
Parents are urged to check their children’s candy before it’s consumed.
