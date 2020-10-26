‘It’s very important to make sure our vote counts’: People wait hours to vote absentee in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re in the final week for absentee voting in the general election.
Polling locations in Horry County are seeing a record number of people casting ballots ahead of Election Day.
On Monday, lines of people were wrapped around the corners at every absentee voting location in Horry County: the Voters Registration and Elections Office, the South Strand Recreation Center, the North Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library.
Voters at the South Strand Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach said they waited around two hours to cast their ballots.
Those at the Carolina Forest Library waited less than that.
“I think roughly an hour if I had to guess,” voter Josie Wolfe said.
Jack Gregory, a polling clerk at the Carolina Forest Library, said so far they’ve had around 11,000 people cast their ballots there since opening to voters with the turnout picking up in the final days before Nov. 3.
“Early on back on October 5 when we first commenced this process we were barely breaking 500 people a day,” Gregory said. “Friday we broke a thousand and we’re on track to do that right on through until November 2.”
Many people in line were first-time absentee voters taking advantage of the no-excuse policy because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My doctor recommended me not to be in crowds if I could,” voter Sarah Burns said.
The change is something Gregory, who has been a poll worker for 20 years, believes should continue even without a pandemic.
“We need to keep doing it,” he said. “We will have more people voting than ever before.”
Despite the long lines, voters said they don’t mind the wait with this year’s election shining a light on just how important your vote matters.
“There’s more emphasis on the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard, so yeah, I’m happy to wait,” Wolfe said.
“People fought to vote and we have that freedom to do it and it’s very important to make sure our vote counts,” Burns said.
As of Monday, 74,598 absentee ballots have been collected in Horry County.
If you can’t make it to a polling place on a weekday, you can also vote Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Voters Registration and Elections Office in Conway. It will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
