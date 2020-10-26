Incumbent Rice faces Democratic challenger Watson for U.S. House District 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two candidates are vying for your vote for U.S. House District 7 on Nov. 3.
The race includes Republican Congressman Tom Rice, who has now held that seat for almost eight years, and his Democratic challenger Melissa Watson.
Rice used to be the chairman of the Horry County Council. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and assumed his role in January 2013. His main focus has always been creating jobs and strengthening the economy.
“My top three priorities are jobs, jobs, jobs,” Rice said. “And I want everybody, regardless of color of their skin, regardless of their age or their sex or where they live, to have a shot at the American dream.”
Rice said one of his proudest achievements is helping get the Dillon Inland Port up and running. He says it’s important to help Marion, Marlboro and Dillon counties, which are some of the poorest in the state.
Another ongoing project of his while in office is Interstate 73.
“That is the single biggest thing we can do to make people’s lives better in this district,” Rice said. “Not just on the coast, but for all of Horry County, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, which it runs right through those, but also the surrounding counties.”
Rice’s Democratic opponent is Melissa Watson. She’s a teacher, restaurant worker and licensed realtor. She also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.
Watson said she wants to restore what she calls common sense, middle class values.
Environmental issues are near the top of her priority list.
“I want to make sure that we have a permanent ban on offshore oil drilling and fracking,” Watson said. “I want to make sure that our beaches stay pristine.”
Watson also wants the minimum wage to increase and to expand Medicaid. She’s also critical of the way Republicans have responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got to stop playing politics with people’s lives and just do what is right,” she said.
Both candidates are hoping you’ll choose them on Nov. 3.
“I really feel like the problem is we have too many career politicians who are enriching themselves and not looking out for working class people like me,” Watson said.
“Don’t judge us by what we say,” Rice said. “Judge us by what we’ve done. And the question I want to ask voters is who do you trust to restore the economy more quickly and give opportunity to your children?”
