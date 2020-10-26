‘I’m gonna have a great Halloween’: Grand Strand adjusts its celebration amidst COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s getting closer to the spookiest time of the year; Halloween is less than a week away.
While many events have been canceled across the Grand Strand, some say they’re still celebrating.
With concerns over spreading COVID-19, many are taking a different approach to the candy- and costume-centered holiday. Shana Coley, the owner of Imaginations Costumes, said at first she was concerned the virus would cause people to skip out on Halloween festivities and no one would be buying costumes this year.
“Oh yeah I was terrified. We have found that a lot of people are doing things anyway,” Coley said. “They’re going trick-or-treating for their kids or they’re doing private parties, things like that, so they can still have a good time and escape reality for a night.” Coley said while there’s been less business than years past, she noted people are still coming and picking out a costume. “It’s been pretty busy all season. It’s a little down from previous years but there’s always that last-minute surge,” Coley said. “The last 14 days before Halloween are crazy.” Shoppers like Velissia Starks said they’re still celebrating Halloween this year.
“I am so excited for Halloween; I really, really am,” Starks said. “I didn’t think there would be Halloween this year because of the COVID-19, but we will absolutely be having us a little Halloween party.” Starks said she’s also going to take her kids trick-or-treating, but they will be wearing masks.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said when it comes to trick-or-treating, masks should be worn at all times when giving and receiving candy.
DHEC also recommends waiting for the group in front of you to leave a house before your group walks up to limit face-to-face contact Health officials also recommend outdoor over indoor events.
Still, for shoppers like Starks, preparations are underway for a memorable spooky season. “I’m gonna have a great Halloween,” Starks said.
