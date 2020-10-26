Horry County to perform routine test of scanner that counts absentee ballots

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Election Commission will perform a routine test this week of the scanner used to count absentee ballots.
According to information from the county, the test will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the registration and elections office.
Already this month, there have been issues with ballot scanners. The one at the North Strand Recreation Center alone shut down several times.
A number of states, including South Carolina, have created an absentee and provisional ballot tracking system.
Voters can track their ballot online by clicking here.
In-person absentee voting ends on Nov. 2. By-mail absentee ballots must be returned by Nov. 3, and a witness signature is required.
The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office will be open for absentee in-person voting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The office is located at 1515 4th Ave., in Conway.
For a list of other early voting locations across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.