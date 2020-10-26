Florence County election officials open satellite absentee voting locations to help out voters

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County sheriff’s deputies had to control traffic in and out of the elections office Monday morning as a record number of absentee voters headed to the polls.
For voters who live outside of the city of Florence, the long lines can be a challenge, so the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office is bringing the polls to them.
The Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office opened up satellite poll locations in Johnsonville, Lake City, Pamplico, and Timmonsville to make things easier for voters who live in the county.
Elections Director David Alford said they began the satellite poll locations during the 2018 midterm election and they worked very well.
“For those people who live in those areas it’s a convenience for them and an aid to them so they won’t have to go out on election day," said Alford.
Charles Birt was one of the voters who took advantage of the satellite poll locations on Monday morning. Birt traveled just down the street to the Timmonsville Library to cast his vote.
“We’re five minutes from my house and it literally took me five minutes to vote. I walked in and within five minutes I was back out, so I didn’t spend half a day like I did during the last presidential election waiting in line to vote," said Birt.
Florence County has seen record numbers of early voters in 2020. Over 20,000 ballots have been returned with Election Day still a week away. The total number of returned ballots during the 2016 was just over 16,000.
Birt said his only option was to vote early, and without these satellite poll locations he wouldn’t have been able to cast his ballot.
“I’m a paramedic and have odd hours and normally if they weren’t doing something like this I wouldn’t be able to vote," said Birt.
The satellite locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
