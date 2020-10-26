FIRST ALERT: Zeta now a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Zeta has now become the 11th hurricane of the 2020 hurricane season.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Zeta has become a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts.
A northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night. A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is likely while Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and early Tuesday. Zeta is forecast to strengthen again while it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Zeta is expected to become a hurricane later today. Some weakening is likely while Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and early Tuesday. Zeta is forecast to strengthen again while it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb.
