FIRST ALERT: Mild weather ahead of a weekend cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will persist the next few days before much cooler weather arrives by the weekend.
Tonight will see fair skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the Grand Strand. A little patchy fog will be likely early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will see warmer weather returning with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 70s.
Temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will remain quite warm with afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s along with increasing humidity.
Zeta will make landfall along the central Gulf Coast late Wednesday and then move through the southeastern US. The heaviest rain from Zeta will remain north and west of the region with just a few showers possible on Thursday and Friday.
Much cooler weather will finally arrive Friday night through the weekend with temperatures on Saturday only reaching the lower 60s. Nighttime temperatures will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Once the cold front passes through the area, our highs will drop just in time for the weekend. Halloween will feature a high of the low-mid 60s with temperatures dropping into the 50s for those trick or treaters.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.