FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, watching our next rain chance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off on a cool and comfortable note as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures range from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s right along the beach. The light jacket is needed for some of you today with a day starting with a little bit more cloud cover due to yesterday’s system.
As we go throughout the morning hours, look for the clouds to decrease, giving way to plenty of sunshine and calm weather. Highs will stay cool with readings in the low-mid 70s today for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. That northerly wind will also make it feel amazing for those afternoon plans with low humidity.
We remain calm and quiet for the first half of the week with highs slowly climbing back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temperatures will remain comfortable with each day starting in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We shouldn’t notice much of a change in the way of humidity until we see moisture work in from what is now Tropical Storm Zeta.
Winds will shift from the east to the south as we head from Wednesday into Thursday, pumping in some humid air and bring back those rain chances to our area. What is left of Zeta will work to our northwest, bringing the rain chances at 40% on Thursday and a few lingering showers chances early Friday morning. At this point, the rain does not look to heavy as the cold front passes through the region. It’s also important to note that the severe weather threat still looks very low for now. This is something we will monitor over the next couple of days for any changes but for now, all the main ingredients for a soggy Thursday with heavier rain and storms point to the northwest.
Once the cold front passes through the area, our highs will drop just in time for the weekend. Halloween will feature a high of the low-mid 60s with temperatures dropping into the 50s for those trick or treaters.
