FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, watching our next rain chance

Winds will shift from the east to the south as we head from Wednesday into Thursday, pumping in some humid air and bring back those rain chances to our area. What is left of Zeta will work to our northwest, bringing the rain chances at 40% on Thursday and a few lingering showers chances early Friday morning. At this point, the rain does not look to heavy as the cold front passes through the region. It’s also important to note that the severe weather threat still looks very low for now. This is something we will monitor over the next couple of days for any changes but for now, all the main ingredients for a soggy Thursday with heavier rain and storms point to the northwest.