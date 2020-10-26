Federal grant money coming to Horry County to help prosecute gun crimes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over $265,000 from the federal government is on it’s way to Horry County to prosecute gun crimes.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Horry County is the only county in the state getting this grant and one out of 13 jurisdictions across the country to be awarded it.
Richardson said his office applied for the grant a few months ago. There are currently only two part-time federal prosecutors working on gun crimes out of Horry County. This grant will add a third full-time prosecutor.
Richardson said this will make sure those complex cases are investigated fully while giving his team more time to spend on cases that have to stay at the state level.
Richardson said this is needed because often, gun crimes are more complex than they seem.
“It can take, a year and a half, two years, for the investigative part. So while that’s going on our local police still have to go and solve this murder or solve this armed robbery. But it can all the time tie into something much bigger. And you take all those guys out at one time," Richardson said.
He added, because these cases are complex, it takes thorough investigations to find and try everyone involved.
“I mean it can be all over the place, you have to go to the shooting and figure out who did it, try to figure out why he did it and all that stuff, but then that’s just that one player off the streets, the way a federal investigation goes, it’s much more broad," he added.
Richardson said he hopes to have the new prosecutor working by the end of the year.
