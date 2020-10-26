‘Drift A Coastal Eatery’ opens along the Grand Strand, has positions available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant is welcoming customers for early dining along the Grand Strand.
Drift A Coastal Eatery opened last Monday and its focus is on breakfast and lunch hours, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A lot of the employees at the restaurant know the Grand Strand restaurant business like the back of their hand. Many have experienced hardships when restaurants temporarily closed dine-in service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the customers, there’s one big goal in mind. General manager Carlos Ramirez said the goal of Drift is to provide them with unique and high-end experiences at affordable prices.
“Definitely make unique dishes with unique flavors. Our chef is an experienced person that’s been around, and everyone knows him a lot,” Ramirez said. “We are very excited to let you guys try the real flavors of different dishes like octopus nobody really ever tries, or duck, but we also like to mix up the classic like benedict eggs."
The restaurant also has job openings.
“We’re very focused and very sure what we are doing here is going to be for a long time, so we’re very happy to hire and keep always looking for people," Ramirez said.
Some of the positions they’re looking to fill are for servers, hostess, line cooks and bussers.
The restaurant is located at 980 Cipriana Drive in Myrtle Beach.
