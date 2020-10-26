DHEC reports over 750 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 755 new COVID-19 cases, and 20 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State to 163,946 and confirmed deaths to 3,587 since DHEC started tracking the virus, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 18 new confirmed cases of the virus and two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,909,419 tests have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Sunday was 6,158 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.3%.
Hospitals in South Carolina report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by TeleTracking. For more information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
