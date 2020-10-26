COVID-19 testing opportunities available in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering several opportunities for residents in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee to get a COVID-19 test this week.
According to a DHEC press release, health officials recommend residents get tested at least once a month if they are out and about in the community.
DHEC-sponsored testing is available at no cost and is open to anyone, regardless of symptoms, and doesn’t require a referral. Preregistering is recommended and results are available within 72 hours.
The following testing opportunities are available:
- Oct. 26 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway
- Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville
- Oct. 27 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Stables Park, 2400 Petigru Drive, Pawleys Island
- Oct. 28 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
- Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Marion County Administrative Office, 2523 E. Hwy. 76, Marion
- Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Myrtle Waves, 300 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach
- Oct. 30 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wild Water and Wheels, 910 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach
- Oct. 31 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning
- Oct. 31 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence
- Oct. 31 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Kingstree High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Kingstree
- Oct. 31 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 240 S. Olive St., Andrews
