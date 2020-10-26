City of North Myrtle Beach, Horry County team up to bring multi-purpose path to area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach and Horry County are teaming up for a project, and the goal is to keep people a little safer, especially while enjoying the outdoors.
The multi-purpose path would be ten feet wide and extend two miles up Little River Neck Road. The path is something the Tidewater Plantation community has been pushing for for years.
“We bring up a myriad of issues that are important to all the neighbors on Little River Neck Road," said Tidewater Plantation Homeowners Association President Cathy Weis.
Weis helps to organize regular meetings to discuss developments along Little River Neck Road.
One topic that’s constantly come up since 2017, is putting in a multi-purpose path.
“[People] could ride all the way to the beach in safety, but also children along Little River Neck Road, they play, they get on and off the buses," said Weis. "It’ll provide a lot more safety for them. Even in emergencies, it’ll help get around emergency vehicles and so forth.”
The North Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council agreed with Weis, and have put a plan in action to build a multi-purpose path on Little River Neck Road between Hill Street and Harrelson Avenue.
The question has always been funding. The project is estimated to cost a little over a million dollars.
“We have of course completed the survey and design on that over the past year, and we have recently gotten some funding from the state," said North Myrtle Beach Planning Director and Chief Engineer Kevin Blayton.
That funding came from the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS), an organization that makes decisions on which transportation plans deserve state funding.
GSATS had committed the money to a project in Georgetown, but Georgetown County couldn’t match the funding.
Next on the list was the Little River Neck Road path.
“We were really lucky that this happened and we could go forward with it because I don’t think it would’ve happened for some time," said Weis.
The multi-purpose path will connect to the existing path on Hill street.
“Once it’s in, I’ll take my bike and ride to the beach," said Weis.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Director Kevin Blayton said the South Carolina Department of Transportation approved the project. Now, they’re just waiting on SCDOT to give them permission to manage the project locally.
He said they’ll be able to bid out the project later this year and probably start construction in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.