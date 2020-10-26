Authorities: Argument during card game leads to deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in Florence County.
According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jimmy McGregor Johnson shot a man after an argument during a card game turned physical on Oct. 24.
The shooting happened on O’Hara Drive in Florence, authorities said. The suspect allegedly left the area after the shooting.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutckin identified the victim as 34-year-old Lee William Woodberry, Jr., of Hemingway.
Johnson was arrested the same day as the shooting and charged with murder, according to the FCSO.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Johnson remained in jail Monday morning under no bond.
