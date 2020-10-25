Two area technical colleges holding graduation ceremonies postponed by COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two area technical colleges will hold spring graduation ceremonies this week that were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Horry Georgetown Technical College and Florence Darlington Technical College will hold their commencement ceremonies on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The ceremonies were initially set to take place back in May but were pushed back due to COVID-19.
HGTC’s graduation will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 3 p.m. FDTC’s graduation will be at the Florence Center starting at 5 p.m.
