One person dead after car wreck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a single-car accident in Dillon County.
The crash happened at 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Bunker Hill Road near Coreys Court, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tidwell said the driver of a 2005 GMC Yukon ran off the road while trying to overcorrect.
The driver then hit a ditch, overturned and hit a light pole.
The person was not wearing a seatbelt.
Tidwell said the driver was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
The Dillon County Coroner’s office has not identified the person at this time.
