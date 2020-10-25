One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Marlboro County has left one person dead, authorities said.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Beauty Spot Road at Wallace Road in the Bennettsville area at 8 a.m.
A 2004 Ford Mustang was stopped at a stop sign on Wallace Road. The driver proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed east on Beauty Spot Road, troopers said.
The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, according to the SCHP. That person was taken to Scotland Memorial in Laurinburg, N.C. and died from their injuries, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
According to the SCHP, the driver of the Chevy Silverado was taken to McLeod Hospital in Cheraw for treatment. That person was not wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
