One in custody following possible stabbing in Myrtle Beach that injured one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating an assault Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest, the incident happened in the area of Woodside Avenue and Kings Highway.
One person was taken to the hospital for “wounds consistent with a stabbing,” Vest said.
He added that one person is in custody in connection with the assault. That person’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.