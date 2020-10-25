FIRST ALERT: Off and on showers throughout the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers continue to fall across the area with the best chances of rain happening this morning and throughout the hours before lunchtime. If you have plans today, there do look to be some drier periods this afternoon but scattered showers will stick around through the evening hours. Let’s break down your second half to the weekend.
As you head out the door for any plans today, it’s best to remember that the best rain chances happen early today before turning scattered and slightly drier for the second half of your Sunday. Rain chances will be at 80% this morning before dropping down to 40% by the afternoon and evening hours today.
Keep that rain gear handy, even with the decreasing rain chances throughout the day. Highs will be on the mild side with readings in the mid 70s for today both in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
As we head into the new work week, we will remain dry and quiet for the first half of the work week. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday as we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta’s moisture looks to arrive into the Carolinas, unfortunately bringing back the tropical moisture and humidity for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be back in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain from Zeta for now looks to arrive on Thursday and be out of the Carolinas by Friday. This will change but a decent cold shot of air looks to arrive behind it for next weekend. Keep it here and we will update you on those changes throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.