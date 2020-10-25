FIRST ALERT: Off and on showers throughout the day

As we head into the new work week, we will remain dry and quiet for the first half of the work week. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday as we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta’s moisture looks to arrive into the Carolinas, unfortunately bringing back the tropical moisture and humidity for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be back in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.