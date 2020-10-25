FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, cooler weather set to return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have to wait a few more days but Fall-like weather will make a return!
The showers and clouds Sunday make way for sunnier skies into the workweek. Mostly sunny skies prevail Monday with the warm weather sticking around. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 70s through Monday.
The dry and warm weather continues through mid-week as afternoon highs approach 80° both Wednesday and Thursday. The clouds will begin Thursday as our next cold front arrives.
Expect a round of heavy rain late Thursday as a cold front and the remnants of Zeta move through the Carolinas. The severe weather threat remains low but the rain could turn heavy at times through early Friday morning. The cold front moves offshore Friday with clearing skies late in the day.
Behind the cold front, the Fall-like weather returns! Afternoon highs only hit 65° on Saturday, climbing to 70° Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.