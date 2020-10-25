DHEC: S.C. records 1,281 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 1,281 new COVID-19 cases, and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State to 163,143 and confirmed deaths to 3,567, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 81 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,880,529 tests have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Saturday was 11,501 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,155 inpatient hospital beds, 8,134 are in use for a 80.10% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 725 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 206 are in ICU and 95 are ventilated.
For more information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
Currently, there are 113 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 291 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
