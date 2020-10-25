Coastal Carolina football climbs in AP Top 25 ranking

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Call it #ChantsRising.
The Coastal Carolina football team climbed five spots in this week’s AP Top 25 ranking. The team made school history last week by appearing in the poll for the first time.
Coastal came into this week’s poll at No. 20 after Saturday’s 28-14 win over Georgia Southern to improve to 5-0 on the season.
CCU also climbed in the Amway Coaches' Poll, rising from No. 24 to No. 21.
The Chanticleers' next game is Saturday at Georgia State. Game time is set for noon and will be televised on ESPNU.
Elsewhere, Clemson remained No. 1 in both polls after a 47-21 rout of Syracuse on Saturday. In the AP Poll, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five, respectively.
