Coastal Carolina football climbs in AP Top 25 ranking

Coastal Carolina football climbs in AP Top 25 ranking
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scored twice in the fourth quarter, held the nation's fourth-ranked rushing offense to just 119 rushing yards, and got three passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Fred Payton to defeat the Georgia Southern Eagles 28-14 in a Sun Belt East Division matchup on Saturday afternoon in Brooks Stadium. (Source: Coastal Carolina Football)
By WMBF News Staff | October 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 2:10 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Call it #ChantsRising.

The Coastal Carolina football team climbed five spots in this week’s AP Top 25 ranking. The team made school history last week by appearing in the poll for the first time.

Coastal came into this week’s poll at No. 20 after Saturday’s 28-14 win over Georgia Southern to improve to 5-0 on the season.

CCU also climbed in the Amway Coaches' Poll, rising from No. 24 to No. 21.

The Chanticleers' next game is Saturday at Georgia State. Game time is set for noon and will be televised on ESPNU.

Elsewhere, Clemson remained No. 1 in both polls after a 47-21 rout of Syracuse on Saturday. In the AP Poll, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five, respectively.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.