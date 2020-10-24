SCDHEC: Over 600 new COVID-19 cases across state, 14 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 628 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State to 161,836 and confirmed deaths to 3,560, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 31 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
As of Friday, a total of 1,851,769 tests have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Friday was 5,727 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11%.
For more information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
