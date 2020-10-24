President Trump making Saturday campaign stop in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump will begin a full Saturday of campaigning with a stop in Lumberton.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks on “fighting for the forgotten men and women” at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located on 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The president will also be joined by Congressmen Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson, who are both running for re-election.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the president’s speech live
After his stop in Lumberton, Trump is scheduled to head to an event in Ohio.
