Parents charged after N.C. child overdoses on suspected opioid

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - The parents of an Asheville child were arrested and charged after the child overdosed on a suspected opioid, according to Asheville police.
During the arrest of the parents, a man suspected of an armed robbery in a separate case was found hiding in a storage container in a closet of the home, police said.
Police said on Oct. 1 detectives were notified by the Buncombe County Department of Social Services of a child abuse case.
As a result of an investigation, the parents of the child who overdosed were arrested at a home in Asheville on Friday.
Laquanda Lyanda Duncan, 29, of Asheville, and Shabazz Nygel Tucker, 26, of Asheville, have been charged with felony child abuse, police said.
Duncan and Tucker initially received a $30,000 secured bond, but both have since been released from custody.
Police said the child is recovering.
During the course of the arrests of Duncan and Tucker, detectives found Nilson Javier Bonilla hiding in a storage container inside a closet at the same home.
Police said Bonilla was wanted from a Sep. 18 armed robbery in West Asheville.
Bonilla was taken into custody and was served with three outstanding arrest warrants:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule VI substance
Bonilla is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
