Jaime Harrison to hold drive-in campaign rally in Florence Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison will hold a drive-in campaign rally in Florence Saturday.
According to the Harrison campaign, the socially distanced rally will take place in the parking lot of Wilson High School on E. Old Marion Highway.
Campaign officials say Harrison “will share his plan to restore hope to all 46 counties of South Carolina” during the event.
Entrance to the event is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and attendance will be capped when the venue is at capacity.
According to the Harrison campaign, there is a limit of four people per car, and face masks are required.
The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. Doors open one hour beforehand.
To RSVP for the event, email press@jaimeharrison.com
