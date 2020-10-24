FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and increasing rain chances into Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a foggy start to the day, sunshine and a few spotty showers are expected throughout this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low and middle 80s, which is well above our seasonable averages for this time of year.
After a clear start to the day, a mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for most of the afternoon. A few spotty showers will possible today, but overall a 20% chance of rain is expected. It won’t be a washout, with the better chance of rain taking place into the second half of the weekend.
Sunday will bring the increasing chances of showers and storms. A 60% chance of rain will take place, mainly into the late morning and afternoon hours. The heaviest of the rain will also take shape along the Grand Strand, with scattered lighter activity for areas further inland.
As we head into the new work week, temperatures will remain well above average. We’ll dry things out for the most part Monday and into Tuesday, before more rain arrive by mid next week.
