FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 28 has formed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to become a hurricane.
At 11:00pm, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 83.1 West. The depression is currently stationary, but a slow north-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue on Sunday. A turn toward the west-northwest and an increase in forward speed are forecast by Monday, followed by a faster northwestward motion on Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone will pass south of western Cuba early Monday and move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula or Yucatan Channel late Monday, move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the central Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 to 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday morning, and could become a hurricane by early Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.
