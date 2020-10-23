WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season continues across the Palmetto State, as teams begin clinching region titles and position in the playoffs.
Below are the matchups and scores from Week 5 in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with most games being played on Oct. 23, 2020.
All scores are final. This story will be updated.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
CLASS 5A
St. James (1-3) at Carolina Forest (3-1)
Conway (1-3) at Sumter (4-0)
Waccamaw (0-4) at Socastee (2-2)
CLASS 4A
West Florence (3-1) at North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
South Florence (1-3) at Hartsville (1-3)
Myrtle Beach (4-0) at Wilson (2-2)
CLASS 3A
Manning (0-4) at Lake City (2-1)
Marlboro County (2-1) at Camden (3-0)
Loris (2-0) at Aynor (3-1)
Georgetown (1-3) at Dillon (2-0)
CLASS 2A
Andrews (2-1) at Latta (1-1)
CLASS 1A
Hemingway (0-3) at Carvers Bay (4-0)
Green Sea Floyds (2-2) at Timmonsville (1-3)
Hannah Pamplico (1-3) at Lake View (4-0)
Johnsonville (3-1) at Scott’s Branch (2-2)
Lamar (3-1) at C.A. Johnson (4-0)
Monday, Oct. 26
CLASS 2A
Marion (2-1) at Mullins (0-1)
