WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 5
By WMBF News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 12:00 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season continues across the Palmetto State, as teams begin clinching region titles and position in the playoffs.

Below are the matchups and scores from Week 5 in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with most games being played on Oct. 23, 2020.

All scores are final. This story will be updated.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

CLASS 5A

St. James (1-3) at Carolina Forest (3-1)

Conway (1-3) at Sumter (4-0)

Waccamaw (0-4) at Socastee (2-2)

CLASS 4A

West Florence (3-1) at North Myrtle Beach (4-0)

South Florence (1-3) at Hartsville (1-3)

Myrtle Beach (4-0) at Wilson (2-2)

CLASS 3A

Manning (0-4) at Lake City (2-1)

Marlboro County (2-1) at Camden (3-0)

Loris (2-0) at Aynor (3-1)

Georgetown (1-3) at Dillon (2-0)

CLASS 2A

Andrews (2-1) at Latta (1-1)

CLASS 1A

Hemingway (0-3) at Carvers Bay (4-0)

Green Sea Floyds (2-2) at Timmonsville (1-3)

Hannah Pamplico (1-3) at Lake View (4-0)

Johnsonville (3-1) at Scott’s Branch (2-2)

Lamar (3-1) at C.A. Johnson (4-0)

Monday, Oct. 26

CLASS 2A

Marion (2-1) at Mullins (0-1)

