Traffic stop in Horry County leads to seizure of drugs, guns; three arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop this week in Horry County, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, members of the street crimes unit were actively searching Tuesday for a wanted man on outstanding warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The unit located the suspect, identified as Jamar Williams, in a vehicle in the area of Spivey Street with two others inside. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the following items were seized, according to authorities:
- Cocaine - 20.2 grams
- Crack cocaine - 3 grams
- Heroin - 1 gram
- Marijuana - 145 grams
- Glock 9mm
- Ruger 5.7/28mm
- $2,565.00
According to the HCPD, a stolen gold medallion was also recovered at the time of arrest. The three suspects and their individual charges are listed below:
Jamar Williams:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense
- Trafficking cocaine, second offense
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense
- Unlawful carrying of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
- Also wanted by the MBPD
Hubert Durant:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Unlawful carrying of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
Marquis Gray:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Unlawful carrying of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
