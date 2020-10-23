Traffic stop in Horry County leads to seizure of drugs, guns; three arrested

Drugs, guns and cash were seized during a traffic stop this week in Horry County. (Source: Horry County Police Department via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 3:44 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop this week in Horry County, authorities said.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, members of the street crimes unit were actively searching Tuesday for a wanted man on outstanding warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The unit located the suspect, identified as Jamar Williams, in a vehicle in the area of Spivey Street with two others inside. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the following items were seized, according to authorities:

  • Cocaine - 20.2 grams
  • Crack cocaine - 3 grams
  • Heroin - 1 gram
  • Marijuana - 145 grams
  • Glock 9mm
  • Ruger 5.7/28mm
  • $2,565.00

According to the HCPD, a stolen gold medallion was also recovered at the time of arrest. The three suspects and their individual charges are listed below:

Jamar Williams:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense
  • Trafficking cocaine, second offense
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense
  • Unlawful carrying of a firearm
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
  • Also wanted by the MBPD

Hubert Durant:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Unlawful carrying of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during a violent crime

Marquis Gray:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Unlawful carrying of a firearm
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during a violent crime

