Socastee High varsity football game against Waccamaw canceled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Friday night’s varsity football game between the Socastee High Braves and the Waccamaw Warriors has been canceled, according to information from the school.
According to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the cancellation was the result of a Socastee High junior varsity football player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday after the player player practiced with the varsity team on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
“The Socastee High School nurse is currently working with the SCDHEC nurse to conduct the contact tracing process,” Bourcier said.
Friday’s cancellation comes a day after Socastee High’s junior varsity football team was put into quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The JV team’s Thursday night game against Carolina Forest was cancelled.
