Residents in Nichols and Marion see repeated issues with trash pick-up service

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the town of Nichols are seeing repeated issues with their trash pick-up service.
Nichols resident Cynthia Tucker said she doesn’t understand why they keep getting missed.
“I don’t know why they missed us because it’s not hard to miss with this big pink garbage can," Tucker said.
She’s not alone. American Waste Systems is regularly missing many houses in the town of Nichols for trash pick-up. Nichols neighbor Harry Campbell also is having issues with trash not getting picked up regularly.
“Seems like every company that comes to pick up, it don’t last no time. They just go back to the ol' routine,” Campbell said. “You put it out there on Thursday for them to pick up Friday. Sometimes it might be next Friday when they pick it up. Sometimes it might be Wednesday. They got no set time to pick it up.”
Tucker said she’s frustrated by the lack of a set schedule and is worried animals are going to get into her garbage.
“At the least they can do is tell us and let us know, so at least we wouldn’t put it out for all the wild animals,” she said.
Town administrator Sandee Rogers said she’s familiar with the issues people are facing. She added they’re getting the town’s attorney involved.
In Marion, city leaders said they’ve had the same issues with American Waste System. In a city council meeting earlier this month, they voted to end the contract with the company at the end of the year.
In a Facebook post Friday, the city wrote they’re going to rent a garbage truck and pick up trash themselves if the company continues to not come through city limits.
Back in Nichols, Tucker said she would want the town to step in if the problem isn’t solved.
“We pay for trash and water so it’s all there together, so it should get picked up. We’re not getting the service that we’re paying for," Tucker said.
WMBF News has reached out to American Waste Systems multiple times for comment, but have yet to hear back.
