One charged following Robeson County shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured teen

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting Friday morning in Robeson County that left a 19-year-old dead and a 14-year-old injured, authorities said.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the intersection of Highway 41 South and Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont around 10:51 a.m. after getting reports that two people were shot.
When deputies arrived, they said they found Takira Grisset and the juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to Southeastern Health for medical treatment. According to investigators, Grissett was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The 14-year-old was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.
Justin Joseph Brown, 23, of Fairmont, surrendered to law enforcement and was charged in relation to the shooting of Grissett and the juvenile.
Authorities said Brown is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault by pointing a gun.
Brown was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office homicide division at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.