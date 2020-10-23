Newborn safely surrendered at Orangeburg hospital under Daniel’s Law

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a newborn was safely surrendered at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
The baby boy was born Oct. 20 and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces, officials said.
Under the law, the Department of Social Services took custody of the baby. A permanency planning hearing will soon be scheduled at the Orangeburg County Court House.
Daniel’s Law is named for a baby who survived being buried in a landfill soon after his birth.
The law, also known as the Safe Haven Act, allows anyone to legally surrender their unharmed baby up to 60 days old at designated locations. Those locations include all hospitals, police stations and fire stations, as well as places of worship if someone is there.
It’s a safe and legal alternative to abandonment or anything worse.
