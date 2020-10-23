McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff for Greenville Co. deputy killed in line of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. McMaster has ordered flags on state buildings in South Carolina to be lowered at half-staff as a tribute to Sgt. William Conley Jumper, Jr. from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 23.
Jumper was a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department and died in the line of duty Tuesday, Oct. 20 while performing a traffic stop near the White Horse Road exit on I-85.
Officials say at least one person in the car got into a fight with two deputies while they were taking the person into custody.
Jumper died at the hospital after he was dragged in front of oncoming vehicles and hit by an 18-wheeler.
Sgt. Conley Jumper is survived by his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Cat.
