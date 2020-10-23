McMaster in Myrtle Beach to discuss grant program for small businesses

Gov. Henry McMaster stopped in the Lowcountry on Wednesday morning to encourage small business owners and nonprofit owners to apply for a new grant program. (Source: Live 5 News)
By WMBF News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 2:05 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Friday to promote the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program.

According to the governor’s office, the event will be held at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on Crabtree Lane. It will start at 2:30 p.m.

The grants for the Minority and Small Business Relief Program will range between $2,500 and $25,000. To qualify, a business or non-profit must employ no more than 25 people, be physically located in South Carolina, and must be in operation from Sept. 13, 2019, to present.

In addition, the business must demonstrate a financial or operational impact due to COVID-19.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 1. For more information on the grant program, click here.

