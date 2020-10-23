Horry County leaders respond to criticism over ending mask mandate

“We had to vote no with the rest of them so we could reconsider it [in the next scheduled council meeting]," Worley said. “Because we voted on the prevailing side, it gives us the right to ask for reconsideration before the minutes are read at the next meeting. Once we get to that point, I’m going to interrupt the chairman and ask him for reconsideration of that ordinance. He ain’t gonna like it, but he can’t stop it.”