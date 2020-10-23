Honda of South Carolina donates over 100 blankets to MUSC Health Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - MUSC Health Florence now has over 100 new blankets after a generous donation from Timmonsville’s Honda of South Carolina
Honda of North America holds an annual meeting for quality care associates, and every year they do a charitable project.
This year the meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19, so Honda manufacturing facilities decided to host projects in their own communities.
Associates from Timmonsville’s Honda of South Carolina got to work stitching more than 40 blankets and buying 90 more to donate to MUSC Health Florence.
Ronda Gallagher, assistant manager for associate development, said they haven’t had opportunities to give back to the community this year due to the pandemic, so they’re happy to be able to provide this donation to the patients of MUSC Health Florence.
“We’ve done things virtually and we’ve given funds one way or another but this was a way for us to get our hands back on actual things we can do in the community, so it means a lot to our associates,” said Gallagher.
While blankets might not seem like much, lung and breast nurse navigator Toni McGiboney said they’re a big need in helping cancer and rehab patients.
“Cancer patients that are here getting chemotherapy are sometimes here for extended hours throughout the day. The hospital stays kind of cool so giving patients something (is) very touching to our patients," said McGiboney.
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, McGiboney said this gift couldn’t have come at a better time.
“This is a great way to recognize some of our breast cancer patients who will be getting treatment and also as well that Honda of South Carolina has reached out to help our patients and as an MUSC Health employee, we’re always grateful for any donations that come from the community," McGiboney said.
