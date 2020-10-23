Georgetown County deputies charge ten with selling alcohol to minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Ten employees from various Georgetown County businesses have been charged after allegedly selling beer to minors without checking identification.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the businesses were:
- Marathon on Black River Road
- Georgetown Sunoco on Highmarket Street
- Georgetown Citgo on N. Fraser Street
- Georgetown Kangaroo on S. Fraser Street
- Georgetown Speedway on S. Fraser Street
- Georgetown Money Saver on Highmarket Street
- Georgetown Dollar General on Highmarket Street
- Georgetown Circle K on Wachesaw Road
- Murrells Inlet BP on U.S. Highway 17
- Murrells Inlet Speedway on U.S. Highway 17
“I have vowed to protect our children from those who would cause them harm. Alcohol and drug abuse is a killer, and I need support from the business owners to ensure that incidents like these do not continue to occur,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.
