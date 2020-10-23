Georgetown County deputies charge ten with selling alcohol to minors

Ten employees from various Georgetown County businesses have been charged after allegedly selling beer to minors without checking identification. (Source: Unsplash)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Ten employees from various Georgetown County businesses have been charged after allegedly selling beer to minors without checking identification.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the businesses were:

  • Marathon on Black River Road
  • Georgetown Sunoco on Highmarket Street
  • Georgetown Citgo on N. Fraser Street
  • Georgetown Kangaroo on S. Fraser Street
  • Georgetown Speedway on S. Fraser Street
  • Georgetown Money Saver on Highmarket Street
  • Georgetown Dollar General on Highmarket Street
  • Georgetown Circle K on Wachesaw Road
  • Murrells Inlet BP on U.S. Highway 17
  • Murrells Inlet Speedway on U.S. Highway 17

“I have vowed to protect our children from those who would cause them harm. Alcohol and drug abuse is a killer, and I need support from the business owners to ensure that incidents like these do not continue to occur,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

