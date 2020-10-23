FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rinse and repeat type of day is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the area. The forecast today will be pretty similar to what we experienced Thursday, with no major changes in rain chances or temperatures. Temperatures will start off anywhere from the upper 60s and low 70s for the beaches and low and middle 60s for areas inland.
Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for most. There will be a mix of sun and clouds thanks to a few isolated, passing showers. As of now, there’s only a 20% chance of rain so a wash out isn’t anticipated.
Heading into the weekend we’ll expect the warm and humid pattern to continue. Upper 70s and low 80s for highs will continue with a few sparse rain chances through the weekend. The best chance of rain is set to arrive on Sunday, with only a 30% chance of a few isolated showers.
