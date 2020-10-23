FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rinse and repeat type of day is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the area. The forecast today will be pretty similar to what we experienced Thursday, with no major changes in rain chances or temperatures. Temperatures will start off anywhere from the upper 60s and low 70s for the beaches and low and middle 60s for areas inland.