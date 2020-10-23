Dillon police investigate Thursday night shooting that injured one

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.
According to information from the Dillon Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue around 9:11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they said they found one person who had been shot.
The case remains under investigation and details are still being gathered on exactly what happened, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dillon Police Det. Jason Turner at (843) 774-0051 ext. 1031. They can also call the City of Dillon Anonymous Tip Line at (843)774-0051, press ext. 1710, and leave a message.
