DHEC: S.C. records 784 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 784 new cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 161,235 and those who have died to 3,545, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 24 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,398 and the percent positive was 12.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,129 inpatient hospital beds, 8,481 are in use for a 83.73% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 718 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 191 are in ICU and 96 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 111 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
