Crews work crash involving 18-wheeler on E. Cox Ferry Road, Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday in the Conway area.
The crash is near E. Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501. The call was dispatched around 11:25 a.m., officials say.
According to HCFR, the 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle.
No one is being transported to the hospital.
The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
Conway police is also on scene and is investigating the crash.
