Conway Ghost Walk 2020 sold out nearly two weeks in advance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s time for the Conway Ghost Walk!
The walk sold out nearly two weeks in advance this year. The event is in downtown Conway, but people with tickets won’t know the exact story locations until they check-in and receive a map to the places.
The Conway Ghost Walk kicked off Thursday, but there’s another round of tricks and treats Friday and Saturday night.
According to the Conway Alive website, stories begin each evening at 6:00 p.m. and storytellers will tell their tale every 15 minutes until 8:00 p.m.
The website also said the route is approximately 1.2 miles, and attendees can check out story locations in any order. However, they encourage people to begin the night early to experience all seven of the route locations.
Storytellers are stationed throughout downtown, dressed to fit the part and make attendees feel as if they’ve stepped out of 2020 and into the past.
Not only do attendees get a little spook or laugh, but there’s a sprinkle of Conway history along the way too.
For those with tickets, there are changes this year.
“We’ve changed our check-in situation, so people obviously aren’t grouping up," Conway Downtown Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard said. “It’s self-guided this year rather than being led by a costume guide, so you are in your bubble, your pod, travel in your own units. And you can attend the stories in any order you wish.”
For those who didn’t snag a ticket, Howard shared a little bit of what story will be told at the graveyard outside of First United Methodist Church, one of the story locations.
“The story told here is actually from the 1870s about the Batey family," she said. "Unfortunately, the Batey family had five children that all passed away very mysterious and this story talks about a couple of the girls who pass away in Kingston’s Lake just over my shoulder.”
There are seven stories during the walk. Howard added each story has a little grain of truth and they weave in Conway history. The stories might be passed down by generations, while some are more recent.
Howard said a special part of the walk is to see people return year after year.
“In the ten years we’ve been doing this, we might have had teenagers that came and are now married and bringing their children back," Howard said. “We also see grandparents coming with their grandchildren, it’s that generational type of event and it’s really the storytelling.”
Although the Ghost Walk is sold out, Howard said there are plenty of events happening until Christmas.
