Coastal Carolina University reports just two new COVID-19 cases among students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University released additional data Friday morning on confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.
From Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, CCU reported just two new COVID-19 cases among students. In that same timeframe, the school reported no additional cases among staff.
The school now reports 326 cumulative positive cases from June 8 to Oct. 21.
As defined by the university, cumulative positive cases are the “combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.”
The latest data shows a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, as the school reported five students and three staff members tested positive for the virus from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.
